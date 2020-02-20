|
|
Lubbock- 91, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Word of Truth Christian Fellowship. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Mattie was born March 22, 1928 to Lee and Fannie Brown in Orlando, FL. Mattie leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Rhu Rivers; seven grandchildren, Laverne ( John) Dutkowsky, Malik (Trish) Butler, Orlando Moore, Cheryl (Roger) Grant, Darnell Harris, Nicole Harris, and Stephan Harris; nine great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020