Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Plains Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MAURCENE LOWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAURCENE LOWE


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAURCENE LOWE Obituary
Denver City, Texas- PLAINS...... Graveside Services for Maurcene Lowe, 83, of Plains will be conducted Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Plains Cemetery with services under the directions of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.

Maurcene passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Denver City, Texas.

Maurcene was born February 8, 1936 in Ralls, Texas to Morris and Dorothy Lowe.

She was employed with the Yoakum County Sheriff's Department from 1986 to 2001 under Sheriff Bill Rice and Sheriff Don Corzine.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Maurcene is survived by her daughter Amanda Kay Phillips and her life partner Belinda Baugus; her son Brady E. Phillips and his wife Sheryl; two grandchildren Jennifer Simms and her husband Jason, Todd Phillips and his wife Jillian; two great grandsons Jaxon Simms, Jenson Simms; and one great granddaughter Braylee Phillips.

Family visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAURCENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now