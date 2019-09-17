|
Denver City, Texas- PLAINS...... Graveside Services for Maurcene Lowe, 83, of Plains will be conducted Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Plains Cemetery with services under the directions of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Maurcene passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Denver City, Texas.
Maurcene was born February 8, 1936 in Ralls, Texas to Morris and Dorothy Lowe.
She was employed with the Yoakum County Sheriff's Department from 1986 to 2001 under Sheriff Bill Rice and Sheriff Don Corzine.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Maurcene is survived by her daughter Amanda Kay Phillips and her life partner Belinda Baugus; her son Brady E. Phillips and his wife Sheryl; two grandchildren Jennifer Simms and her husband Jason, Todd Phillips and his wife Jillian; two great grandsons Jaxon Simms, Jenson Simms; and one great granddaughter Braylee Phillips.
Family visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019