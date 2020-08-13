Ropesville- The family of Maurice Whitehead will celebrate his life of 78 years at 10:00 am on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel with graveside services to follow at Ropesville Cemetery. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
Maurice Whitehead was born on November 8, 1941, to L.E. "Doc" and Hester Whitehead in Ralls, TX. The family moved to Ropesville in 1946. He spent the majority of his life as an auto mechanic. He and the family were heavily involved in Dirt Track racing. If he wasn't racing, he was spectating. He married Peggy Tudor Burks on March 23, 1986, and they enjoyed 36 years together. He enjoyed being with his family and rarely missed a family event. He never met a stranger and would help anyone that needed help. He loved to have fun and laugh.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Whitehead of Ropes; children, Bett (Jeff) Mink of Wolfforth, Donna Whitehead of Oklahoma City, OK, Mike (Robin) Whitehead of Whiteface, Ronald (Lori) Burks of Lubbock, and Billy Dave Burks of St. Mary, GA; sixteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and a sister, Georgia Cox of Wolfforth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Harrell, Edwin, and Edgar Whitehead.