|
|
Wilson- Mauricio Chacon Viesca, of Wilson, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Frio County, Texas to Frutoso and Petra (Chacon) Viesca on November 21, 1931. He married Jesusa Flores in Cotulla, Texas on February 3, 1957. He moved to Wilson from Cotulla. Prior to his retirement in 1997, he worked in various jobs with his last one being in Environmental Services at Methodist Hospital where he worked for 13 years.
Mauricio was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Diana.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jesusa of Wilson; daughter Maria Collins and her husband Jeff of Lubbock; son, Mauricio Viesca II and his wife Angela of Austin; brother, Cayetano Viesca of Pearsall; sister, Juanita Alaniz of Pearsall; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Combest Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019