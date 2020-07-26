Idalou, Texas- Maurilio "Andy" Andrew Orta, age 76 of Idalou, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on July 21, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Lubbock. Viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. and Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou.Andy was born September 13, 1943 in Cameron, Texas to Demetrio and Herlinda (Medellin) Orta. After moving to Lubbock, Andy worked for Stovall Motorcycles as a mechanic, and raced motorcycles when not working on them. He later served 3 years in the U.S. Army. When he returned to Lubbock, he went to work at J.D. Huffstedler's as a mechanic. He married Rebecca Mae Wynne on July 16, 1971. They raised 3 children together. Never wanting to retire, he became a truckdriver later in life. His greatest joy came from playing with his grandchildren. He loved listening to and playing his music, working with his hands, watching sports, reading/collecting his motorcycle magazines, and a room full of laughter shared with family and friends. Andy was preceded in death by his mother, Herlinda Orta; father, Demetrio Orta; his son, Cody Dickey; and his sister, Esperanza Rodriguez. Andy is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca; his brother, Julian Orta; and his sisters, Ysidra Valdez of California, Josie Rodriguez and Mary Puentes of Lubbock. He will be missed dearly by his children, Tammie Bunker and her husband Warren of Corpus Christi, Laura Ramirez and her husband Martin of Idalou, Maurilio Andrew Orta Jr. and his wife Yomaira Pardo-Ruiz of Tomball, Texas, and Cody Orta and his wife Becky of Lubbock; and his 7 grandchildren, Martin Derreck Ramirez, Neven Ramirez, Tirrien Ramirez, Gavin Orta, Zuriel Orta, Naomi Orta, and Zoey Orta. He will also by missed by many other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com
