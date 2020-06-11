Mavis Fluke Miller Latham
Lubbock- Mavis Louise Fluke Miller Latham, 85, passed peacefully on June 3, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1935 to Harold "Buster" Fluke and Texie Olive (Tubbs) Fluke. Born and raised in Lubbock, TX she graduated from Lubbock High where she and her sweetheart Sterling Miller were named Mr. and Ms. Lubbock High. They married in 1954 and started traveling the world as Sterling served in the Air Force. She gave birth to four beautiful children. After the passing of Sterling she took over Treasure Island Golf Course in 1980 for 15 years and served on many civic and council boards. She then met and married Harry Latham, and they moved to Buffalo, Wyoming. After the passing of Harry, she returned to Texas. She is survived by her four children, daughter Becky Thompson of Lubbock, TX, daughter Deby (Sam) Garcia of Lubbock, TX, son Sterling K. (Lucy) Miller of Hideaway, TX, and daughter Teresa (Gary) Oppermann of Cedar Creek, TX, 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a strong woman who inspired many with grace and poise. A celebration of life will be held at the Chapel in Sanders Funeral Home on June 13th at 10:30AM.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
10:30 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
Sanders Funeral Home
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
