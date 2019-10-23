|
|
Lubbock- Max Headley passed away on October 20, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 81 years from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Max Headley was born on November 10, 1937, to the late Ray and Nellie Headley in Amity, Arkansas. Max married Pauline Mabry in 1955. On October 16, 1997, he married Dorothy Somers Walter in Las Vegas, NV. Max was a self-employed plumber.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Karren (Byron) Allen, Pamela Clower, and Beverly (Bill) Hoke; son, Johnny Headley; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jesse Headley; and sister, Marie McDaniel.
The family of Max Headley has designated the at alz.org/donate, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019