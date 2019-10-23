Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Headley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Headley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max Headley Obituary
Lubbock- Max Headley passed away on October 20, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 81 years from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Max Headley was born on November 10, 1937, to the late Ray and Nellie Headley in Amity, Arkansas. Max married Pauline Mabry in 1955. On October 16, 1997, he married Dorothy Somers Walter in Las Vegas, NV. Max was a self-employed plumber.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Karren (Byron) Allen, Pamela Clower, and Beverly (Bill) Hoke; son, Johnny Headley; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jesse Headley; and sister, Marie McDaniel.

The family of Max Headley has designated the at alz.org/donate, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now