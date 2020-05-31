Dr. Max Manley
Lubbock- Dr. Max Manley, a God fearing man who loved the Lord passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born in Maramec, Oklahoma on March 24, 1936, son of the late Emmitt and Elizabeth Manley. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Manley, and his four children, Robin Hughes-Martinez, Toni Aldridge, Kevin Payne, and Crystal Gilster. He is also survived by his brother Donnie Manley and sister Sandra Manley Levy, along with 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother Rex Manley.

Max was highly educated and wore many professional hats. He was the Director of Special Education in Lubbock, Texas and professor in Special Education at Texas Tech University. After retiring from Tech, Max became a licensed professional counselor. In all of Max's pursuits, he was respected and successful. Max enjoyed taking his family on trips, playing golf, fishing, and photography. His strong Christian faith demonstrated the attributes of a Godly man. He was wise, honest, kind, generous, and loyal. His charismatic personality and gentle nature touched many lives. He will be deeply missed. He was loved by all who knew him.

A private Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday June 1, 2020 for the family at Resthaven Funeral Home, Abbey Chapel. Friends may view the service via Facebook live. There will be a visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and a Graveside service at 3:00 p.m. that is open to all.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
