|
|
Lubbock- Max Dale Robertson Sr., 95, passed away April 28, 2020.
He was born May 6, 1924, in Slaton to parents Estel Allen Robertson and Esther Leona Hamilton.
Max attended Cooper High School and Texas Tech College in Lubbock. He served in the US Navy on the USS Bougainville during WWII and his service was honored by the South Plains Honor Flight with a trip to Washington DC in 2014. That trip with visits to war memorials was one of his favorite memories.
Max is survived by daughter, Jean Phillips and husband, Jim; son, Max Dale Robertson Jr. and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, David Robertson and Dana Marlar, Keith Robertson and Karla Tiner, Tommy Davis and Tami Freeman, and Sarah Johnson and Daniel Robertson; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his friends he loved fishing, and playing bridge and dominoes with.
He was preceded in death by two children, Jerry Robertson (surviving spouse LaVonna) and Jackie Robertson (surviving spouse Peggy); and two sisters and their spouses, Kathryn and Dick Cade and Betty Marie and Walter Beverly.
The family thanks the many caretakers with the Veteran's Administration Clinic, Brookdale Grand Court of Lubbock and the nurses and doctors at UMC Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020