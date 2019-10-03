|
Shallowater- Shallowater- Maxey Bryan Reasoner passed away at his home the afternoon of October 1, 2019.
Visitation will be 6:00-7:00 on Thursday, October 3rd at Englunds Funeral Home in Slaton. Funeral services will be at 3:00 on Friday, October 4th at Englunds Chapel with Reverend Scott Campbell. Private interment will be in Idalou Cemetery. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. with Reverend Scott Campbell officiating.
Maxey was born July 24, 1949 in Slaton, Texas to William Bryan and Nellie Ruth [Weatherford] Reasoner. He married Annette Sprouls in 1996. He attended Roosevelt schools and was a farmer his entire life, having farmed in Acuff, Roosevelt and Midway communities. He was also the manager of local cotton gin. He was an avid fan of Texas Tech Baseball, a season ticket holder and a favorite of many fans in Section A.
Maxey is survived by his wife, a daughter, Nicolle Frisbie [David], a granddaughter, Isla, and a brother Cyril [Sandra], all of Lubbock.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Darla, Diana and Serena of Hospice of Lubbock for their care and support. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Lubbock, 3702 21st Street, Lubbock, Texas 79410, Grace Presbyterian, 4820 19th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79407 or to a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019