Sundown- Maxine Young Carter, 82, of Sundown passed from this life on July 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Sundown Cemetery.
She was born in Tulia, Texas on September 8, 1936 to parents, L.D. And Annie Young. Maxine spent 37 years teaching at Sundown High School, where she was a perennial Senior sponsor, and devoted substitute after retirement.
Maxine was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, teacher and friend. She touched so many lives and was a joy to so many people. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Melvin Young.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Billy Carter; son Larry Carter and wife Michelle; daughter, Terri Lee and husband John; and grandchildren, Jake and Garrett Carter, and Madeliene and Caroline Lee.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Childrens Home of Lubbock.
