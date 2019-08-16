|
|
Lubbock, TX- Services for Maxine Cato, 90, of Meadow, Texas will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019, at Meadow First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Breedlove officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
Maxine passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Lubbock, TX. She was born on September 18, 1928, to Roy and Ruby Lemon at their home in Elliot, TX in Wilbarger County. She went to Harold School and graduated in 1946. She married Orville Keith Cato on June 2, 1946, in Elliott, Texas. They moved from Lockett TX to Meadow in 1954 where they raised their family on a farm. Maxine worked in the Meadow Elementary School from 1967 to 1976 as a Teacher's Aide. She also taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church and frequently sang in the Sunday Choir. Maxine has been a member of Meadow First Baptist Church for 65 years, since she and Keith joined in 1954. She and Keith were Charter Members of the Meadow Museum Board and Co-Presidents for over 25 years. Maxine and Keith were recognized as Outstanding Farm Family in 1985. They were also, on the Brownfield Fair Organizer Board and were in charge of the Antique Department for many years.
Maxine's favorite room in the house was her kitchen. She was a wonderful cook & loved being outdoors and working in her large garden each summer. Maxine never met a stranger. Almost every Sunday after Church, she and Keith would visit a friend, neighbor, or loved one at one of the hospitals, or a friend who live in Carillon Life Care Center (formerly John Knox Village).
Maxine is predeceased by Keith who passed in 2008; parents- Roy and Ruby Lemon; sisters- Mildred & Myrl Lemon; twin brother and sister- Troy Lemon & Foy Lemon-Gooch; brother- Gene Lemon; sister - Elouise "Weezie" Lemon-Ham; and Son-in-Law - Richard Henry, Sr..
Maxine is survived by daughter- Cheryl Adele Henry of Lubbock; two sons- Roy Keith Cato and his wife, Jude of Brownfield, TX; and Kerry Don Cato and his wife, Paisley of Temecula, CA; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, plus 2 more due; 4 great-great grandchildren, plus 2 more due; two brothers- Jodie Lemon of Quanah, TX and Jack Lemon of Pumpkin Center, TX (Electra); and a brother-in-law, Glenn Cato of Vernon, TX.
The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, the Carillon Foundation, or to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019