I am truly gonna miss you. I will never forget the first day i meet you. Over the time you became a special friend and not just another resident. The many laughter and stories that we shared. The many nicknames that you gave me, but that one ill always hold dear to my heart. Things will never be the same but i know you will always be looking down on me and the boys. I love you Maxine. RIP my heavenly mom. May God give comfort to Lynn and the rest of the family.

BABY SWEET CHEEKS

Janet Payne

Friend