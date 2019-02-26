Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Maxine Johnson

Maxine Johnson Obituary
Lubbock- Carol Maxine Johnson was born on October 3, 1938 to Seagle and Minnie Ola Jennings in Hollis, Oklahoma. She graduated from Crosbyton High School in 1956. Maxine married Buford Murrell Johnson in 1986 in Amarillo, Texas. She was the hardest, most dedicated worker and loved her job at Edward Jones.

Survivors include her brothers, Jimmy and Harold Jennings, her sister, Jean Parris and her grandchildren, Tavia Harris, Ben Beckham, Brandon Beckham, Abbey Rodriguez, Charlie Beckham, Amanda Beckham and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Seagle and Minnie Jennings; her spouse, Murrell Johnson; her sister, Frances Juanell Thompson; and both of her sons, Monte and Randy Beckham.

Maxine Johnson passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. A tribute of Maxine Johnson's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

The family has requested that donations be made to "Team Luke Hope for Minds".
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
