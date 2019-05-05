|
|
|
Lubbock- Maynard Cecil Coffin, Sr., 90, of Lubbock, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 in his daughter's home in Georgia, with loving family and devoted dogs by his side. Maynard was born in Mechanic Falls, ME of George and Lola Coffin. He enlisted in the US Army at age 17 and proudly served for 23 years. He was married to Martha J. Coffin for 61 years; together they raised seven children. His duty tours took him and his family to multiple countries and several U.S. states. Following retirement from the military, he continued to work another 30 years before retiring from a career in the moving and storage industry in Lubbock. Maynard was a loving and caring dad, devoted husband, and served his country honorably. He lived a good and hardworking life and only succumbed to ill health right at the very end. Maynard is predeceased by his wife, Martha, and his son, David Coffin. He is survived by his children, Stephen Coffin, Michael Coffin, Debi Royer, Kathleen Palmer, Maynard C. Coffin Jr., and Bill Coffin; 14 grandchildren; and 12 greatgrandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all. At Maynard's request, his body was donated to the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia for the advancement of medical education. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to your local animal protection organization.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More