Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Meagan Reed Syapin


Meagan Reed Syapin Obituary
Lubbock- Meagan Reed Syapin passed away on February 14, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 34 years at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Meagan's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
