Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Mehdi Shokraeifard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mehdi "Mike" Shokraeifard


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mehdi "Mike" Shokraeifard Obituary
Lubbock- Mehdi "Mike" Shokraeifard passed away on April 28, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 60 years from 4-6 pm, today, May 4, 2020 with services following on Monday, May 5, 2020 at 10 am at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are also encouraged to view Mike's life tribute and sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mehdi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now