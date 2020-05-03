|
Lubbock- Mehdi "Mike" Shokraeifard passed away on April 28, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 60 years from 4-6 pm, today, May 4, 2020 with services following on Monday, May 5, 2020 at 10 am at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are also encouraged to view Mike's life tribute and sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020