Melanie (Ray) Pevey
1941 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Melanie Pevey will celebrate her life of 79 years at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Her family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, November 30, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Melanie Loraine Pevey went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 22, 2020, surrounded by her five children. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.

Melanie was born to Mofford Ray and Loraine White Ray in Brownfield, Texas, on August 25, 1941. She married the love of her life, Doug Pevey on August 1, 1966, in Crosbyton, Texas. She was a homemaker and loved cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Johnny Terry and his wife Cindy, Jeff Terry and his wife Laurie, Alan Terry and his wife Jeanne, Tuter Pevey and his wife Lisa, and her daughter, Brandi Pevey; her grandchildren, Dana, Dustin, Wade, Haley, Jordan, Josh, Jared, Jacob, Marissa, Melanie, Lance, Courtney, and Tyler.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mofford Ray and Loraine Sturdivant, and her husband, Doug Pevey.

The family would like to thank her medical doctors and the entire staff of Encompass Health Care for taking excellent care of their mom and Mimi.

The family requests memorial contributions to the American Lung Association in her memory.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
DEC
1
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
