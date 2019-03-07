|
Cookville, TN- Memorial services for Melba Mae Sullivan, 97, of Cookeville will be held 10 am Friday, March 8, 2019 at Church of Christ at 1600 E. Hester in Brownfield with Brother Rick Oitto officiating.
Melba passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in Cookeville, TN. She was born January 30, 1922 in McKinney, TX to R.C. and Causby Forbis. Melba graduated from Ropesville High School. She married George L. Sullivan, Jr. on March 12, 1944 in Ropesville, TX. Melba lived in the Wellman community for 70 years. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Melba loved fishing with her husband, G.L. She loved working in her garden and yard. Out of all of her beautiful flowers, her favorite was Mr. Lincoln, her rose bush. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Melba was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, G.L. Sullivan on July 8, 1988. She was also preceded by her parents, five brothers and one sister.
Melba is survived by her son, Ronnie Sullivan and wife, Jeanie of Gainesboro, TN; daughter, Gayla Jones of Longview, TX; five granddaughters; one grandson; thirteen great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
