Lubbock- Melchor Olvera Esquivel, 75 of Lubbock passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born June 14, 1944 to Melchor Esquivel and Petra Olvera in Carrizo Springs, Texas. Roy received his GED from Monterey High School. He married Juanita Rangel November 30, 1963 in Lubbock. Roy worked as a machinist for Goalds Pumps before retiring from Landscaping. He was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Roy enjoyed cooking out and being surround by family. He was an avid Texas Tech and Houston Astros fan. Roy was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and uncle.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Juanita; daughter, Helen Esquivel; sons, George Esquivel, Stephen Esquivel; brothers, David Vega (Julia), Fidencio Vega, Noel Vega (Maggie), Florentino Vega; sisters, Linda Ortega (Inez), Connie Vega, Grace Vega, Teresa Gutierrez; five grandchildren, Olivia Barron-Smith, Amber Ybanez-Perez, Victoria Ybanez, Miranda Esquivel, Bella Esquivel; six great-grandchildren, Myah Santoyo, Adam Bennett Perez, Benjamin Puga III, Dylan Puga, Armani Arguijo, and Miliani Arguijo; and numerous Esquivel family in the Carrizo Springs, Texas area.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, Ramon C. Vega; and a brother, Raymond Vega.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway. Rosary will be cited at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019