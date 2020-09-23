Lubbock- Meldon Ann Lackey Turner Cooper, 84, passed away in Lubbock, where she had lived for 43 years. She formally lived in Richardson for 12 years. Visitation will be at Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd St. Lubbock Tx. on September 23 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Burial will be in Kiowa, OK, Cemetery in Kiowa, Oklahoma on September 25 at 2:00pm. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.