Melissa Becker
1951 - 2020
Slaton- After a journey of service to others stretching over 69 years, Melissa Becker passed into the arms of her Lord on 11/27/2020 after a sudden illness.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Social distancing and masks are required at the cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service.

Melissa was Born 11/10/1951 to Robert and Eloree Lane of Wichita Falls, Texas.

She attended Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, did her student teaching in Holiday, Texas. Later she moved to Lubbock and taught School at Harwell Elementary, and taught the rest of her career at Stephen F. Austin in Slaton. While teaching in Lubbock, she met her husband, Gordon Becker. They were married on May 25th 1979.

She lived her lifelong career teaching special education children how to read. She was looked up to by her peers as one of the best. She constantly brought honor and glory to God in her teaching, as well as later in retirement when she taught several Bible study groups in Lubbock and Slaton. She also taught a lady's exercise group in the fun activity of line dancing at the UMC activity center.

Melissa and Gordon had one child, Amanda Megan Becker who survives her along with husband, Joshua Schmidt. She is also survived by her husband, Gordon; a brother-in-law, Matt Becker and wife, Cheryl; her older sister, Leslie Holman and husband, Joe; younger sister, Sue Alison Lane; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Melissa was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and aunts & uncles.

Family requests donations be made to the Meals on Wheels of Slaton.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Englewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
