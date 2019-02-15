|
Denver City- Melton Craig "Bud" Brian, 93, of Denver City passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Denver City, Texas. Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the First Baptist Church; Rev. Kyle Streun will be officiating the services, which will be under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City. Family visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel in Denver City.
Melton was born October 12, 1925 in Estacado, Texas to Melton Desix and Mamie Craig Brian. Bud enlisted in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946 as a Pharmacist's mate third class in WWII. He married Leta Mae Shaw on December 19, 1946 in Sweetwater, Texas and was married to the love of his life for 63 years. Bud worked for Shell Oil Company for 34 Years building plants and serving as a plant superintendent. Bud was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church as well as a member of the Masonic Lodge since 1948 where he served as a Master and a Shriner.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife Leta Mae Brian; two brothers J.D. Brian and Rufus Lee Brian.
Bud is survived by his daughter Linda Floyd of Denver City; two sons Ronnie Brian of Pearland and Randy Brian of Lubbock; ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to , 2900 N Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fl 33607.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019