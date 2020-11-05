Fort Worth- Melva Burns Long, 92, of Lubbock and Fort Worth Texas, went home to her Lord on October 28, 2020 while in the care of Community Hospice of Texas. Her husband John, of 67 years, preceded her in death on August 13, 2014. Private family services will be conducted by Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2 PM. A family burial will occur directly after the service. Open visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM.
Melva was born in Paris Texas to Forrest and AnnaDell Burns on September 5, 1928. She attended Paris High School where she met her husband to be, John Long. John and Melva were married in Paris Texas on August 2, 1947. Melva was a stay at home mom and lived her life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother (Meme). She was a sweet spirited, faithful woman who was loved by everyone she met. Everyone that met Meme, knows that she was a lover of angels and cardinals. She had been collecting angels for years, and upon the death of her husband John, she began to collect cardinals as a sign of a visit from loved ones that had passed.
Melva is survived by her brother Jimmy Burns of Fredericksburg, sister Judy Allen and her husband Larry of Weatherford, son Michael Long and wife Nancy of Grand Junction, Colorado, daughter Pam Cosby and her husband Don of Fort Worth, four grandchildren; John Bucker, Joanna Jose, Ashley Gray, and Cole Cosby and six great grandchildren; Allison, Julia and Bradley Jose and Corbin, Piper and Remi Gray and many other loving relatives.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Community Hospice of Texas, Fort Worth Texas. (CHOT.ORG
). Condolences may be offered at resthavenfuneralhome.com
.
Honorary pallbearers include: Cole Cosby, Jeremy Gray, John Bucker, Jim Jose, Glenn Burns and Terry Burns.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Meadow Lakes Retirement Community and to the fine nurses and doctors of the Community Hospice of Texas for providing loving care during her final years here with us. Friends may Visit Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 W 19th St. Lubbock, TX 79407 on Friday from 12:30 to 1:45 PM on Friday, November, 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be Private.