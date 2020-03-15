|
Lubbock- Melva Lynn McDonald Patrick passed peacefully into the arms of her loving Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Melva was born to Mary Lou Cox McDonald and James Milton McDonald on August 25, 1952 in Lubbock, Texas. She attended Lubbock public schools, including Lubbock High School, graduating in 1970. In 1973, she graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science degree and Lifetime Teaching Certification in Home Economics Education.
Melva married John M. Patrick on May 13, 1971 and they were blessed with the birth of their son, Bradley, in 1980. Melva worked administrative jobs for Hobart Corporation, Frito-Lay, and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. She also provided care-giving services for her mother during the last six years of her mother's life.
Melva was preceded in death by her father, James McDonald, her mother, Mary Lou Peddy, and her brother, Loy Dean McDonald. She is survived by her son, Brad Patrick (Diane) of Lubbock, and her sister, Charla Harvey Edwards (Dan) of San Angelo. All were devoted caregivers during Melva's illness, and are most loved and appreciated. She is also survived by a stepbrother, Jack Travis Peddy, Jr. (Lisa) of Muskogee, a special aunt, Louise Reese (James) of San Angelo, as well as several nieces and nephews who enriched her life and brought untold joy and pride throughout her lifetime.
No date has been set at this time for a memorial service, which will be planned by the family in the near future. Melva wished to thank the many friends, relatives, and co-workers who provided care for her during her illness. Special thanks to Hospice of Lubbock for their devoted care.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020