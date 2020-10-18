Idalou, Texas- Melva Smith, 83, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. We will celebrate her life at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Idalou. Interment will follow at the Estacado Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou. Melva was born on July 24, 1937 to Dennis and Geggie Watkins in Lubbock, TX. Melva was a beautician, homemaker and a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Idalou. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family. Survivors include a granddaughter, April Coffee Cason and husband James Cason from Gans, OK; 3 great-grandchildren, Shannon Ayla Ontman, Starrla Diaz and Alex Stanfield; and 5 nieces and 2 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard F. Smith; two sons, Dennis Lee Watkins, Shannon Wayne Coffee; siblings, Doris Manley, Charles Watkins and Oleta Simmons. The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the Sound Physicians at Covenant Health and Hospice of Lubbock for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her name to Hospice of Lubbock.***The Family of Melva Smith is asking that anybody that is planning to attend the visitation at the funeral home and the funeral service at the First Baptist Church to please wear a mask. We ask that everyone please respect the families request.***



