1/1
Melva Smith
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Idalou, Texas- Melva Smith, 83, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. We will celebrate her life at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Idalou. Interment will follow at the Estacado Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou. Melva was born on July 24, 1937 to Dennis and Geggie Watkins in Lubbock, TX. Melva was a beautician, homemaker and a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Idalou. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family. Survivors include a granddaughter, April Coffee Cason and husband James Cason from Gans, OK; 3 great-grandchildren, Shannon Ayla Ontman, Starrla Diaz and Alex Stanfield; and 5 nieces and 2 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard F. Smith; two sons, Dennis Lee Watkins, Shannon Wayne Coffee; siblings, Doris Manley, Charles Watkins and Oleta Simmons. The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the Sound Physicians at Covenant Health and Hospice of Lubbock for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her name to Hospice of Lubbock.***The Family of Melva Smith is asking that anybody that is planning to attend the visitation at the funeral home and the funeral service at the First Baptist Church to please wear a mask. We ask that everyone please respect the families request.***

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Interment
Estacado Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou
701 Main St.
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved