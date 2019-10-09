|
|
Lubbock- Melvin E. (Mel) Holcomb passed away on October 6, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born to E.H. (Nig) and Ruby Holcomb in rural Dickens County, Texas on July 1, 1927. He graduated from Roaring Springs High School and was a veteran of World War II.
He married Marjorie Martin on September 5, 1976 and they made their home in Lockney. After the passing of his wife in November 2018, he moved to Lubbock and was a resident of The Plaza of Lubbock at the time of his death.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother Ray and wife Marilyn; son, Milton Holcomb; daughter, Ruby Nelson; Step-son, Bruce Martin; step-daughter, Charlotte Rhodrick; brother-in-law, Elmer Parks; sister-in-law, Mary Van Natta; 4 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Wayne Holcomb; sisters, Gladys Keele and Mavis Parks.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Plaza and Hospice of Lubbock.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019