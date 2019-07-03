|
Lubbock- Merle Kennedy Monroe, of Lubbock, Texas, was welcomed home in the arms of his Heavenly Father on July 1, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1931, in Morton, Texas to Cecil Paris Monroe and Lela Martin Barley. Merle married the love of his life, Mona Zuber, on September 1, 1949. They built an amazing faith-filled life together that was centered on their Savior and their family. For almost 50 years, Merle was a salesman for R.C. Taylor Wholesale. During his time with the company, he really enjoyed the people he worked with and the people he met along the way. Merle was a long-time member of Highland Baptist Church and enjoyed serving others as a Deacon of the Church. Merle was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Sheila Jan Monroe, his beloved grandson, Landon Douglas Terry, 2 brothers, Desmond Monroe and Steve Monroe, and 2 sisters, Betty Adams and Minnie Rhyne. Merle is survived by his loving wife, Mona, his 3 children and spouses, Debbie and Glen Palmer, Rhonda and Lenis Terry, and Bruce and Dolly Monroe, his 7 grandchildren, Josh Palmer, Rebecca Ellerbrook, Lendy Long, Rachel Mathews, Marisa Coats, Sarah Gonzalez, and Abigail Thompson and their spouses, who he loved as his own, as well as 27 great-grandchildren, who ADORED him, and 1 great-great grandchild and another due in October. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home from 10:00AM to 12:00PM Wednesday July 3, 2019. Services will be held Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church at 1:30PM. Graveside will follow afterword. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Highland Baptist Church or Landen Terry Legacy Foundation at www.landenterrylegacyfoundation.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019