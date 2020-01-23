|
Wichita Falls- On Monday, January 20, 2020, Merthel Greenwell Maddox Womble Lundy peacefully left her earthly friends and family to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Merthel, or "Lily" as she was later known, was born in Gainesville, Texas on November 1, 1923. Services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm, First Presbyterian Church of Wichita Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020