Lubbock- Michael Alfredo Gonzales passed away on March 13, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 33 years at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Michael Alfredo Gonzales was born on April 3, 1986, to Alfredo and Delia (Garcia) Gonzales in Lamesa, Texas. He graduated in 2005 from Coronado High School. Michael excelled in swimming with the Coronado Swim Team. He attended Gallaudet University in Washington, SWICD in Big Spring and received his degree in Art and Media Design. Michael assisted in designing games and was a moderator with his online Deaf and Hard of Hearing Gaming community.
Survivors include his parents Alfredo and Delia Gonzales; two sisters, Adrienne Childers and husband Kendrick, and Laura Bullard and husband Regan; four nieces, Alyssa Arias, Genesis Arias, Kenriana Childers, Khaliyah Childers; and two nephews, Rendon Bullard, Rowin Bullard.
Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond Sr. and Maria Garcia, and Alberto and Jesusa Gonzales.
The family of Michael Alfredo Gonzales has designated the Lubbock Deaf Inc 4710 67th St Suite D Lubbock, Texas 79414, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020