Austin- Michael Anthony Forno of Austin, Texas was born June1,1987 in Lubbock, Texas. He passed away suddenly September 17, 2020 at the age of 33.



Michael attend Lubbock Cooper High School and graduated in 2005. He also attended South Plains College.



Michael is survived by his father Anthony Forno of Lubbock, Texas, mother Kimmra Mucklow, brother Brandon Staggs, and grandmother Glenda Reed, all of Austin. He was dearly loved by many family and friends.



