|
|
Lubbock- Michael Benjamin Najera, 40 of Lubbock passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born January 5, 1979 to Alfredo and Silvia (Vasquez) Najera in Dalhart, Texas. Michael graduated from Seminole High School in 1996 and then graduated from Ashford University with his bachelor's degree in business administration in 2015. He married Marie Cantonao in 2008 and moved to Lubbock from the Philippines. He served in the United States Army Infantry Division and did three tours of duty in Iraq. Michael worked as a dispatcher for a trucking firm.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marie; daughters, Magdeline Najera, Lee Ann Najera, Khearrah Najera and Bea Abella; sons, Joseph Najera, Jessie Najera, Michael Najera, Zhion Najera and Ralph Abella; mother, Silvia Palma; father, Alfredo Najera; brothers, Carlos Vasquez and his wife Zuli and Alfredo Najera; and sister, Norma Najera and her husband, Aaron Rangel.
He is preceded in death by his aunt, Darlene Vasquez and his uncles, Richard Vasquez, Rolando Vasquez and Roberto Vasquez.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with a rosary to be cited at 6:30 p.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019