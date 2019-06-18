Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Najera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Benjamin Najera


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Benjamin Najera Obituary
Lubbock- Michael Benjamin Najera, 40 of Lubbock passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born January 5, 1979 to Alfredo and Silvia (Vasquez) Najera in Dalhart, Texas. Michael graduated from Seminole High School in 1996 and then graduated from Ashford University with his bachelor's degree in business administration in 2015. He married Marie Cantonao in 2008 and moved to Lubbock from the Philippines. He served in the United States Army Infantry Division and did three tours of duty in Iraq. Michael worked as a dispatcher for a trucking firm.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marie; daughters, Magdeline Najera, Lee Ann Najera, Khearrah Najera and Bea Abella; sons, Joseph Najera, Jessie Najera, Michael Najera, Zhion Najera and Ralph Abella; mother, Silvia Palma; father, Alfredo Najera; brothers, Carlos Vasquez and his wife Zuli and Alfredo Najera; and sister, Norma Najera and her husband, Aaron Rangel.

He is preceded in death by his aunt, Darlene Vasquez and his uncles, Richard Vasquez, Rolando Vasquez and Roberto Vasquez.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with a rosary to be cited at 6:30 p.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now