Michael Bridges Lee
1955 - 2020
Elgin, Texas- Michael Lee Bridges, age 65, of Elgin, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Michael was born April 28, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas to Billy Mack Bridges and Billie Morgan Bridges.

He grew up mainly in West Texas. He attended Angelo State University in San Angelo where he played football. He loved to travel, go to casinos, and was a handyman.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

Michael is survived by his wife, Martha Kruse Bridges; son, John Morgan Bridges; half-sisters, Sharon Duggan and Judy Farmer; sister-in-law, Brenda Iskra; brother-in-law, Dennis Kruse and wife Vickie; nephew, Zack Iskra and wife Kayla; nieces, Reagan and Brynn Kruse; great-niece, Kynzlee Iskra; great-nephew, Trystan Iskra; and uncle, Johnny Bridges and wife Sue. He is also survived by a host of other family members and friends.

Memorials can be made to Hospice Austin's Christopher House, 2820 E MLK Blvd, Austin, Texas 78702.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home, Elgin, Texas.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
