|
|
Lubbock- Michael David Hubbard of Lubbock, Texas passed away peacefully in his home on August 8, 2019 after a brave battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was the beloved husband of Pat Hubbard for 41 years. Mike was born and raised in Neosho, Missouri where he learned to love the outdoors and value hard work and determination. After completing high school, he went on to graduate from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in business. Early in his career, he worked as a model, actor, and diction teacher. Throughout his life, he loved his work as an entrepreneur in the automobile business. He was the proud owner and operator of All Star Rent-A-Car. Mike was passionate about several of his hobbies. He faithfully enjoyed playing basketball several times a week, affectionately known as "The Hammer" on the court. One of his favorite interests when he was younger was horse racing, taking pride when his horse, Reticent John, won races. Mike had a green thumb and took great care of his ferns, roses, and many plants. His other hobbies included playing guitar, entertaining family and friends with his singing, and playing bridge. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two daughters Nicole Powers and Michelle Young and husband, a step-daughter, Danna Williams, a grandson and four step-grandchildren, as well as his brother, Jack Hubbard. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Hubbard. There will be a celebration of life memorial gathering in honor of Mike Hubbard on August 13, 2019 at 10 am at Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel, 5470 West 19th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79407.Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019