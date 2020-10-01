Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Michael Davis, 73, of Lubbock, Texas will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020, in City of Lubbock Cemetery followed by a Memorial luncheon at Premier Park Equestrian Center at 2:30 PM. All are welcome to attend. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 02, 2020, at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate Michael's life by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
Michael passed away September 24, 2020, while reading a book in his home. He was born June 20, 1947, in Tacoma, WA to a military family and spent his younger years living around the U.S., Japan, and Iceland. He attended high school in Alexandria, Virginia and briefly attended Indiana University before deciding that he would rather be sailing. He then attended Wayne State University where he graduated with a B.S. in Mathematics. He received an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis and took doctoral classes in Management Information Systems at Texas Tech. During his life he worked as a sailor, taxi driver, tool and die maker, painter, professor, general fix-it man, library IT manager, computer systems installation tech, and lastly, as a farrier.
Loved ones include daughter Carlin Van Schaik, long-time friend JoAnn Van Schaik, brothers Charles and Dennis Davis, and his horse, Eleanor. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Davis, mother, Virginia Davis, and son Michael Ross Davis.
Memorial Donations may be made in Michael's name to Easy R Equine Rescue at https://tinyurl.com/EasyREquine
Michael was stubborn, funny, and kind and believed in doing for others. He loved his children, horses, West Texas, books, and friends. He was fascinated by the natural world and was always working on learning something new.