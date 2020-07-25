1/1
Michael Don Morris
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Michael Don Morris, 50, of Lubbock passed from this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born January 21, 1970 to Jerry and Marsha (Hiett) Morris in Tulia, Texas. He grew up in Dumas and played football and baseball during his high school years. He had a strong spirit and persevered through many hardships. He married Tracy Stanley on July 1, 1995 in Tulia at a church that he had helped build. Michael was a successful carpenter and cabinet maker. He trained horses and was a team roper who was more comfortable on a horse by himself than with people.

Michael is survived by his wife, Tracy of Lubbock; son, Clayton Slagle (Alexis) of Lubbock; sister, Denise Morris (Larry) of Colorado; brother Jack Morris of Anton; mother, Marsha Morris of Lubbock and two grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Morris.

Memorial services for Michael will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 AM at West Texas Church at the Barn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
West Texas Church at the Barn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved