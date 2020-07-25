Lubbock- Michael Don Morris, 50, of Lubbock passed from this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born January 21, 1970 to Jerry and Marsha (Hiett) Morris in Tulia, Texas. He grew up in Dumas and played football and baseball during his high school years. He had a strong spirit and persevered through many hardships. He married Tracy Stanley on July 1, 1995 in Tulia at a church that he had helped build. Michael was a successful carpenter and cabinet maker. He trained horses and was a team roper who was more comfortable on a horse by himself than with people.Michael is survived by his wife, Tracy of Lubbock; son, Clayton Slagle (Alexis) of Lubbock; sister, Denise Morris (Larry) of Colorado; brother Jack Morris of Anton; mother, Marsha Morris of Lubbock and two grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Morris.Memorial services for Michael will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 AM at West Texas Church at the Barn.