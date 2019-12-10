Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL GOODNOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL GOODNOUGH


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL GOODNOUGH Obituary
Wolfforth- A celebration of the life of Michael Goodnough, 65, of Wolfforth, Texas will be 10:30 AM Thursday, 12, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Michael by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Michael passed away December 7, 2019. He was born February 21, 1954 in Muleshoe, TX to NJ and Helen Goodnough. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1973. He served in the U.S. Army for four years. Michael married Angela Schilling on June 16, 1990 in Farwell, Texas. He retired in 2014.

Loved ones include spouse Angela Goodnough; son Geoff Goodnough and wife, Tricia; son Chris Goodnough and wife, Christa; grandchildren, Mike, Quinton, McKenzie Goodnough and Kade Jenkins; great granddaughter, Brinley Jenkins.

Memorials are suggested to Paul's Project P.O. Box 53891 Lubbock, Texas 79453 or St. Benedict's P.O. Box 745 Lubbock, Texas 79408.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now