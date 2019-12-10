|
Wolfforth- A celebration of the life of Michael Goodnough, 65, of Wolfforth, Texas will be 10:30 AM Thursday, 12, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Michael by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Michael passed away December 7, 2019. He was born February 21, 1954 in Muleshoe, TX to NJ and Helen Goodnough. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1973. He served in the U.S. Army for four years. Michael married Angela Schilling on June 16, 1990 in Farwell, Texas. He retired in 2014.
Loved ones include spouse Angela Goodnough; son Geoff Goodnough and wife, Tricia; son Chris Goodnough and wife, Christa; grandchildren, Mike, Quinton, McKenzie Goodnough and Kade Jenkins; great granddaughter, Brinley Jenkins.
Memorials are suggested to Paul's Project P.O. Box 53891 Lubbock, Texas 79453 or St. Benedict's P.O. Box 745 Lubbock, Texas 79408.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019