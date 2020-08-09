1/
Michael Hartmangruber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Michael Anthony Hartmangruber, 91, of Lubbock, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Crown Point Health Suites in Lubbock, TX.

Visitation will be held on Monday, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Graveside funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 10th at 10:00 A.M., Resthaven Memorial Park, with St. John Neumann Catholic Church officiating.

Mr. Hartmangruber, born in Lockhart, TX, to Louis J. and Cecilia L. Hartmangruber, spent much of his younger years moving to the many sites where his father helped to pioneer numerous drilling innovations in the oil and gas industry. After settling in New Orleans, LA, his many interests included Sea Scouting and aviation. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, and returned to complete his college education in Agricultural Science at Louisiana State University. He began farming cotton in Hockley County, TX, in the late 1950's and continued farming for over 40 years.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Marie T. Hartmangruber, Oxford, MS; nieces M. Christy Knapp (Ron), Oxford, MS, Mary Lee Misemer (Phillip), Carmichael, CA, Michele M. Hartmangruber, Montreal, Quebec, Canada; and nephew, Mark L. Hartmangruber, Petaluma, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Joseph Hartmangruber and Cecilia Louise Bruker Hartmangruber of Lubbock, TX; and brothers Louis R. Hartmangruber, Midland, TX, and Rudolph Hartmangruber, Lubbock, TX.

The family wishes to express its love and gratitude to the staff at Crown Point Health Suites and Hospice of the South Plains for their devoted care and support.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved