Michael Hartmangruber

Lubbock- Michael Anthony Hartmangruber, 91, of Lubbock, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Crown Point Health Suites in Lubbock, TX.Visitation will be held on Monday, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Resthaven Funeral Home.Graveside funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 10th at 10:00 A.M., Resthaven Memorial Park, with St. John Neumann Catholic Church officiating.Mr. Hartmangruber, born in Lockhart, TX, to Louis J. and Cecilia L. Hartmangruber, spent much of his younger years moving to the many sites where his father helped to pioneer numerous drilling innovations in the oil and gas industry. After settling in New Orleans, LA, his many interests included Sea Scouting and aviation. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, and returned to complete his college education in Agricultural Science at Louisiana State University. He began farming cotton in Hockley County, TX, in the late 1950's and continued farming for over 40 years.Survivors include his sister-in-law, Marie T. Hartmangruber, Oxford, MS; nieces M. Christy Knapp (Ron), Oxford, MS, Mary Lee Misemer (Phillip), Carmichael, CA, Michele M. Hartmangruber, Montreal, Quebec, Canada; and nephew, Mark L. Hartmangruber, Petaluma, CA.He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Joseph Hartmangruber and Cecilia Louise Bruker Hartmangruber of Lubbock, TX; and brothers Louis R. Hartmangruber, Midland, TX, and Rudolph Hartmangruber, Lubbock, TX.The family wishes to express its love and gratitude to the staff at Crown Point Health Suites and Hospice of the South Plains for their devoted care and support.