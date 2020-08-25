Georgetown, Texas- Michael "Papa" J. Rogers, age 71, of Georgetown, Texas , loving father and grandfather, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 21, 2020.
A visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown, Texas on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in Micahel's honor to Wounded Warriors
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and V Foundation for Cancer Research. The family will hold a Memorial Service celebrating Michael's life for family and friends at a date soon to be announced.
Michael is survived by his 4 children, Lurinda Berlin and husband Craig, Howard Rogers and wife Alisa, Bill Rogers and wife DeAnna, and Melinda Zellmer and husband Kip; his twin brother, Jerry Rogers and wife Becky; and his 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Shelby, Bailey and Riley McNamara, Jessica and Colby Rogers, Ryan, Tyler and Matthew Hawkins, Meagan and Michael Zellmer, Faith Hawkins and Jace Rogers; and his cousins, Claude D. Johnson and Sallie Ervin. Michael is preceded in death by his adored wife, Lura L. Rogers and his loving parents John B. and Irene Rogers. It brings his family enormous comfort and peace knowing he is together again with those he loved so dearly.
Michael was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 18, 1948 at Santa Rosa Hospital about 10 blocks from the Alamo, thus a pure Texan. He graduated from Coronado High School in Lubbock in 1967 where he played baseball, basketball, ran track and spent the summers in Connie Mack League baseball. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a BBA in Finance in 1971 where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, ATO. He loved his Red Raiders like no other and was Guns Up-Wreck' Em until the very end. He spent his Raider years with his identical twin brother, Jerry Rogers. It was here that they would sometimes switch dates and classes much to their amusement; however, their dates didn't think it was very funny when they would switch back after a short period of time. Michael and Jerry often remembered how people were always coming up to them when they were younger and starting a conversation thinking it was the other one. Michael worked for Fringe Benefit Group, Inc. for over 30 years had many professional accomplishments. He was an avid hunter, golfer and sports lover his entire life. He loved his many dogs over the years as he did his best friends.
Michael married Lura L. Rogers and went on to raise a family of 4 very busy children, which produced his greatest joy in life, his grandchildren. He would tell you his biggest accomplishments was being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His children called their dad a hero, and even as adults, still see him that way. He was always there for them through their ups and downs, and taught them to live a full, true and honest life. His favorite name was "Papa" and along with his partner in crime "Nana" gave his grandchildren a childhood of princesses and princes, filling them with magical memories they will carry every day. He loved quality time hunting and golfing with them and shared his love of Texas Tech with his grandchildren, some of who that went on to attend and graduate from his alma mater. He leaves them with many stories to tell their own children and grandchildren someday.
Michael's family is proud to be his legacy and he will be missed deeply every day. He will continue to live in the hearts of his beloved family, Papa forever.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628 (512)863-2564.