Lubbock- James Michael Landress, 77, of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Lubbock. Michael was born to Jimmy and Jeanne Landress on November 29, 1942 in Dallas. He graduated from Dallas Jesuit High School in 1961 and Texas Tech University in 1975 with a master's degree in Architecture. After graduation, he worked for BGR Architects for many years until opening his own firm, Landress Architecture, Inc in 1992. He worked primarily for the government agencies of DeCA and Cannon AFB, New Mexico. In September 1975, Michael and Linda Kay Vance were married in Lubbock. They celebrated their 45th anniversary this year.
Aside from his wife, Michael has two daughters who survive him, Jennifer Meagan Landress Waller (Tim) and Amanda Erin Landress. He's also survived by two grandsons, Joshua Mackenzie Waller and Jonah Braden Waller, both of Oklahoma. Also surviving is his younger brother Roger (Judy) niece Leela and nephew Bailey. He joins his parents, his older sister Barbara whom he never had a chance to meet and other family members and friends who have been waiting for him.
Since learning of his rare blood cancer some 25 years ago, he was intent upon donating his body to the TTUHSC medical school. This eventually became impossible, but the thought was one of love and generosity. In later years, he was also diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia. He has now been restored to full health!
Because of Covid19, a memorial service may be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
for more information.
If you would like to make a donation in his name, please consider Lubbock Ronald McDonald House or your favorite charity
.
Rest In Peace, my love.... you'll be missed every day!
Dad, thanks for loving us so well. I couldn't have asked for a better dad, Jennifer.
"Anyone can be a father, it takes someone special to be a daddy." Amanda