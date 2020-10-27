Ropesville- The family of Michael Leal will celebrate his life of 58 years at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Michael passed on Saturday, October 24, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.