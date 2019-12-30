|
Denver City, Texas- Denver City...... Graveside Services for Michael Lee Stafford, 62, of Denver City, Tx will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Denver City Memorial Park, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
He died Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Higginbotham, Texas.
Michael was born December 11, 1957 to Richard and Mona Burdette Stafford in San Antonio, Texas. He
graduated from Denver City High School in 1976, attended West Texas State for 1 1/2 years and then transferred to Angelo State. He married Athena James on March 10, 2004 in Lovington, New Mexico. He was a Farmer and a longtime resident of the Denver City community.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard and step-mother Lena Stafford, and a step-Father Jack McMillan.
He is survived by his wife Athena Stafford of the home; a daughter Jennifer Mangold and her husband Scott of Austin; a son Jeff Stafford and his wife Lori of Odessa; His mother Mona McMillan-Daniel of Lubbock; two step daughters Jessica Fowler of Odessa, Jaclyn Garcia of Tacoma, Washington; two step sons Scott Eubank of Midland, Michigan, Jason Eubank of Alabama along with twelve grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019