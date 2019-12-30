Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Denver City Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Stafford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lee Stafford


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Lee Stafford Obituary
Denver City, Texas- Denver City...... Graveside Services for Michael Lee Stafford, 62, of Denver City, Tx will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Denver City Memorial Park, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.

He died Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Higginbotham, Texas.

Michael was born December 11, 1957 to Richard and Mona Burdette Stafford in San Antonio, Texas. He

graduated from Denver City High School in 1976, attended West Texas State for 1 1/2 years and then transferred to Angelo State. He married Athena James on March 10, 2004 in Lovington, New Mexico. He was a Farmer and a longtime resident of the Denver City community.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard and step-mother Lena Stafford, and a step-Father Jack McMillan.

He is survived by his wife Athena Stafford of the home; a daughter Jennifer Mangold and her husband Scott of Austin; a son Jeff Stafford and his wife Lori of Odessa; His mother Mona McMillan-Daniel of Lubbock; two step daughters Jessica Fowler of Odessa, Jaclyn Garcia of Tacoma, Washington; two step sons Scott Eubank of Midland, Michigan, Jason Eubank of Alabama along with twelve grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -