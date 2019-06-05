|
Muleshoe- A memorial service for Michael Lynn Turner, age 65 of Muleshoe and formerly of Seminole, Texas will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Raymond Golden Farm, 13 miles east of Seminole on US Highway 180. Cecil Turner will officiate, with Keg Lamm assisting. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole. In lieu of flowers, Mike would rather donations be sent to any charity that helps people or animals. Mike Turner was born February 14, 1954 in Clarendon, Arkansas to Violet (Flemens) and Cecil Turner. He had worked as a truck driver and was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. He also did some farming, and was a member of Bible Baptist Church. Mike loved all of God's creatures, especially dogs. He lived life with gusto and could range from a gentle breeze on your cheek to a hurricane about to strike. He loved to help anyone in need, often giving advice which was lovingly known as "Mikey-isms." Mike Turner passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Cortez, Jimmy, and CJ Turner; and three sisters, Helen Pickle, Mary Fox Jones, and Ella Williams. He is survived by his brother Cecil Turner, Jr. (wife Merriam) of Clarendon, Arkansas; sisters Mabel Jo Umholtz of Sheridan, Arkansas, Joan Mathews (husband Joe) of Sheridan, Arkansas, Paula Huge (husband Eugene) of Seminole, Texas; special family members Connie Lamm and her son Keg (wife Cristabel) of Seminole, Texas, whom Mike considered a son; 11 Nephews, 14 Nieces and a multitude of friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019