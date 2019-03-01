|
Navasota- Michael Perrin McDermett of Navasota and Montgomery, TX went home to his Lord and Savior on February 25, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 am, Saturday, March 2nd at Nobles Funeral Chapel in Navasota, Texas. Rev. Mike Horton will officiate. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Western Club, 9524 Highway 6, Navasota, Texas. All are invited to attend and celebrate Mike's passion for life. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.
Mike was born in Lubbock, Texas March 16, 1948 to Charles Perrin McDermett, Jr. and wife Mildred (nee Walker) McDermett. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1971 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. After a successful career in banking, he founded Cobra Industries, Inc., an oil and gas well servicing company in 1980. He married the love of his life, Georgia Gallant, on May 26, 1990 in Hobbs, New Mexico. After building Cobra Industries into a highly successful company, Mike and Georgia sold Cobra in 1997 to begin a life of travel and adventure in retirement.
Mike was always a prankster and loved elaborate tricks and jokes, whether on the giving or receiving end. He loved life and all its excitement, enjoying ranching, music, dancing, boating, motorcycling, jeeping, RVing, and history.
Mike planned legendary events for family and friends, always eager to ensure that everyone had a fabulous time. Mike was a dedicated leader in whatever community he lived, serving as AOSC (Association of Oilwell Servicing Companies) president from 1994 to 1995 and active in Jaycees, United Way, and on the hospital board. Mike was a tremendous influence on everyone he touched and will be greatly missed by all.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Georgia McDermett, four children, Kelly (Robert Bagby) of Cedar Park, Texas, Ken Shores (Jamie) of Jacksonville, Florida, Jill (Louis Pardo) of Volente, Texas, and Allison Holder (Kate) of College Station; and grandchildren Mia and Garrett Pardo, Kaydee and Cody Shores, Maddie and Tanner Pringle, and Lyndsey, Lauren, Emily and Lane Bagby, He is also survived by his brother, John Wayne McDermett of Mundy, Texas and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a memorial contribution be made in his name to the at www.arthritis.org/giving/donate.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019