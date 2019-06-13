|
Ransom Canyon- Michael Phillip Broussard, 71, of Ransom Canyon, formerly of Levelland, passed away on June 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel.
He was born September 3, 1947 in Alexandria, Louisiana to parents Harding Phillip Broussard and Jimmie Long Morlen. Mike graduated from Levelland High School in 1967. He married Judy in 1978.
Mike began his 45 year career with Sundown State Bank in 1972. He built the bank from one location to 5 branch locations.
He loved fishing, golf and travelling.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Harding Broussard in 1960 and his mother, Jimmie Long Morlen in 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Broussard; sons, Brooks Broussard and Kelly Broussard; stepchildren, Robin Yant and Jeff Ellis; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mike's memory to the South Plains College, 1401 College Ave, Levelland, Texas 79336.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019