Lubbock- Michael Blackmon, 69, lived April 20, 1950, to September 24, 2019. Mike was born in Lubbock to Ida (Wilson) and Donald Blackmon of Ropesville, Texas. He graduated from Ropesville High School in 1968, where he lettered in football and basketball. In 1969 he married Joan Melcher in Lubbock and enlisted in the US Navy spending his service in the Medical Corps. He reached the rank of Petty Officer First Class and served at Charleston Naval Hospital, NAS Pensacola, NAS Chase Field (Beeville), Balboa Hospital, and Camp Pendleton. After his service, he worked in several hospitals in Lubbock and the surrounding area. They had two children, Matthew of Seattle and Rebecca (Sergio) Larez of Austin.
Over the years he enjoyed bull riding, playing sports on family teams ("In-laws and Outlaws"), refereeing soccer, and fishing for the next big catch. He was an active volunteer with Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Mike is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren: Amanda, Kate, and Mya of Seattle and Emma and Ila of Austin. His family includes Truett (Tammy) and Brad (Debora) Moore of Ropesville, Tanya (Shane) Medlock of Meadow, Bill and Carol Blackmon of Fredicksburg, Barry (Paula) Blackmon of Dallas, and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
We invite you to a Celebration Of Life service at Sanders Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, at 10am. Visitation will follow. Memorials may be made to Lubbock Meals on Wheels or Catholic Charities of Lubbock Diocese in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019