|
|
Lubbock- Michael Robert Maher, 76, of Lubbock, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Memorial Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church, 3801 98th Street in Lubbock, Texas with pastor Tom Lakey officiating.
Mike was born February 14, 1943 to Robert Emmett and Doris Clara Maher in Quincy, Illinois. He lived in various places in the south including New Orleans, Birmingham and Jacksonville during his childhood. He came to Lubbock through his service at Reese Air Force base and later returned to Lubbock from his service in Vietnam and decided to make Lubbock his home. He attended Texas Tech University and received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree, graduating in 1968. He was a long time Allstate Insurance agent.
Mike married Nancy Havens Maher, the love of his life, in 1994, and they had 25 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling all over the United States in their RV with their fur babies along for the ride.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Maher, of Lubbock; two daughters, Lisa Chontos and husband Michael, and Mitzi Malcolm and husband, Jeffrey, all of Amarillo. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Stefanie Smith and husband James, Austin Chontos, Bethany Malcolm and Kirby Malcolm, and one great grandson, Hudson Smith. He is also survived by one sister, Sharon Everhart, of Memphis, TN and two nieces and one nephew.
The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Lubbock or Special Olympics.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019