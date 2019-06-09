|
Lubbock- 39, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Micheal was born on November 28, 1979, in Houston, Texas to Pamela Sue Rollison. Micheal attended Lubbock Public Schools to graduate from Estacado High School. He leaves to cherish unforgettable memories with his children: A'Lexus, Tyshawn, Shawntavia, Keianna, Ah'Nomie, and Alexis. granddaughter, A'Niyah; sister, Alissia "Lesa" Rollison; aunt Carolyn Rollison; uncle, Richard "Sonny" Rollison, II; great uncle Simon (Grace) Young; great aunts, Ethel Young, Mary Cofield, and Helen Young; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019