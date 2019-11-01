|
|
Denver- Michelle passed away on October 23, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. Michelle was born December 18, 1980, in Lubbock, Texas. She attended school in Lubbock, Texas, graduating from Coronado High School in 1999. She attended Texas Tech University and graduated in 2003 with a BBA in Marketing. Upon graduation in December 2003, she informed everyone she had taken a job at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in the Call Center. The move to Colorado was a start of a new adventure for Michelle. In the Fall of 2004 she met the love of her life, Kris Steuber, who also worked at Copper Mountain Ski Resort. They were married at Copper on August 18, 2007. They decided to move to Texas for a while. This is where they both got the desire to be in the construction industry. However, Colorado was calling them home; they missed their close friends and the mountains. So, they made the move back to Summit County in June 2014. After moving back, Michelle and Kris started a construction company, K & M Construction, Ltd. She was very active in the daily business of the company. Michelle loved wearing many hats. She owned and operated Blue Marketing and worked at Anderson Fine Homes for many years. When they moved back to Summit County, two children were born into the family. Michelle was a wonderful, caring mother. Michelle had the most outgoing personality and contagious smile; she was a very caring and loving person with many, many friends. She never met a stranger and she loved life to the fullest. She loved being with her family; family was one of the most important things in her life. Spending family time at the family farm/ranch in Texas was one of her favorite places to be. Also, she loved skiing, camping, walking the pups (Mieka and Kobin), hiking, snowmobiling, paddle boarding, hunting, fishing, and occasionally golf.
Michelle grew up as a member of Lakeridge United Methodist Church in Lubbock, TX and was very active in the youth group growing up. When they moved back to Dillon, she chose The Church at Agape Outpost in Breckenridge, Colorado as her church home. She was often found volunteering and participating in community service throughout Summit County and was active in several organizations. She served on the Board of Directors of the Summit County Builders Association and was the incoming President. For many years she was an Events & Fundraising consultant for The Summit Foundation, and successfully managed the Great Rubber Duck Race.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Kris Michael Steuber; son, Koleman Mitchell Steuber of Dillon, Colorado; parents, Mark G. and Melissa A. Anderson; brother, Mitchell Eric Anderson (Ashley) and nieces, Tatum and Bryce of Lubbock, Texas; uncle, Stanley R. Watson (Becky) of Quanah, Texas; uncle, Gary. L. Anderson (Abby) of Palm Coast, Florida; aunt, Kathryn Larson of Salt Lake City, Utah and aunt, Karen Anderson of Fort Dodge, Iowa and numerous cousins. She is further survived by her in-laws, Pam and Randy Meader; in-laws, Ernest and Marguerite Steuber of Madison, Maine; brother-in-law, Chad Steuber (Becky); nieces, Charlee and Morgan; nephew, Michael of North Anson, Maine. Also, Michelle is survived by many close friends in Texas and Summit County.
Michelle is preceded in death by her son, Kamden Mitchell Steuber on May 24, 2016; maternal grandparents, M. E. & Dorothy Nell Watson; and paternal grandparents, Robert L. and Geraldine R. Anderson.
A celebration of her life of 38 years will be at 10:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019, at The Church at the Agape Outpost, Breckenridge, Colorado.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019