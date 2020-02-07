|
Lubbock- Michelle May Wheeler-Shipp was born in Lubbock, TX June 30, 1961. Michelle left us too early, but lived her life to the fullest giving love freely to everyone she met. She always worked hard and she was so loved by her friends and family. Michelle went to meet Jesus, her brother Ricky, and Little Granny on January 28th, 2020. She was surrounded by family who loved her deeply. She is survived by her parents, Bobby and Linda Wright. Her Husband, Randy Shipp. Her brother, Doyle Wright. Her boys, Willie Winston Wheeler III (Bubba) and Beau Justin Wheeler ( Beau Nanner). Brandon Alonzo (grandson) and her grandchildren. Her sweet kitties Beejee and Reggie. Her nieces and nephews. And her daughter, Courtney. We will celebrate Michelle's life on Sunday 02/09/2020 at Granny and Papa's. Family and friends are welcome to join us in a come and go celebration from 11-2
4812 46th St. Lubbock, TX
"Do not fear my beautiful mother for this next step in existence will be the greatest experience anyone can imagine. The amount of love you were able to produce could light up the universe countless times, you will be dearly missed and your life will be held high in the way I continue mine. I cannot put into words how much pain this puts inside of me but I know you are better. No more hurting, no sad days, and every day from here on out will be perfect in any way you want it to be. Go have a cheeseburger in paradise mother of mine, I love you." - Beau Wheeler
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020